Panama-Buena Vista Union School District puts "social justice" training staff on hold, "social justice" oriented class-room practices.
So, let's define "social justice." Concept of fair and relations between the individual and society, fair treatment of all people in a society, including respect for the rights of minorities.
Now, let's define teaching "social justice" in a classroom.
1. To help students develop the critical thinking: analysis of facts to form a judgment.
2. Collaboration: process of two or more people working together to complete a task or achieve a goal/
3. Self-reflection skills: mental process to grow your understanding of "who you are," "what your values, and why you think, feel, and act the way you do."
Paying attention to your own thoughts, emotions, decisions and behaviors.
These are skills necessary for a better society.
Per Evans-Santiago, she states "social justice" is about "diversity," equity and inclusion.
So, let's define diversity.
Acceptance and Respect, each individual is unique.
Range of identities, includes race, gender, religion and sexual orientation, color, ethnicity and national origin.
It is the exploration of these differences in a safe, positive and nurturing environment.
Equity: Principle of fairness. Every student receives the resources needed to acquire the basic work skills of reading, writing and mathematics.
Inclusion-(Education)
A model wherein students with special needs spend most or all of their time with non-special (general education) needs students.
Let's include "cultural diversity" TEACHERS TAKE NOTICE.
1. Take notice of students who display different ways of learning, behaviors, communicating and interactions with others.
2. Don't neglect a major aspect of a student's identity and foster an environment where differences are accepted and understood.
Concerns about "critical race theory": What about it? This is a politically-charged topic and should not be presented or taught in schools.
Let's stick to what really matters for our students to succeed in life, the core issues of reading, writing and mathematics. This is excellence in education.
Parents are responsible to teach their children about "social justice" and any and all race issues.
— Barbara Hopkins, Bakersfield