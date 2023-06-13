The Fox is open for business again! I look across our skyline and find that iconic tower. The sight of it reminds me of the favored days of my youth in this community, as well as the expectation that something old and good is continuing for Bakersfield.
What is old and good? Whatever builds up, whatever brings expression to worthy things, whatever enhances the community. The Fox has stood in that place. Bravo!
My friends, having stood in the place of opening your doors for the benefit of our community, do you now turn from that?
Drag Queen Christmas — at the Fox? Anything goes? A malicious, demeaning, corrupting, mocking, degrading program for our community? Are you expecting a reward for this? Are you expecting the majority of the families in our community to thank you for this?
To the Fox Theater Foundation: I won’t boycott you. But now I am disinclined to support you. From now on.
If you continue with this program, you will have broken your brand. You will not recover it.
— Judith Olsson, Bakersfield