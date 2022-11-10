Glad I live in a free country.
I will no longer be able to purchase menthol cigarettes, I can’t install a wood burning fireplace in my house to keep warm when the power goes out, I can’t purchase an ammunition feeding device that holds more than 10 rounds, an AR-15 or any new model handgun that has been released recently is a no-go here as well.
Soon I won’t be able to buy a gas-powered car.
Oh, I forgot I don’t live in a free country; I live in the People's Republic of Kalifornia.
I wonder what’s next; maybe outlaw my dog because he farts too much?
Greenhouse gases, you know.
But things are great here in the PRoK, gas is only $2 a gallon higher than what my friends in other states pay, taxes are only about 20 percent more as well.
Crime is so much lower, no homeless problems, no drug problems, yes everything is great here in the PRoK, and I know it because our dear leader has told us so.
Everyone say thanks to Newsom and the Democrats for making the PRoK such a great place.
Ah, but I guess it is a free country. I can at least leave the PRoK after living here for 50 years for someplace else that is sane.
— David Conaway, Bakersfield