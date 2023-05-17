Why have fences not been installed at California schools?
Why has Putin not been jailed for war crimes?
Why has President Biden not been impeached over the border crisis?
Why has Kamala Harris not been impeached over the border crisis?
Why are we still building the high speed rail?
Why is the homeless problem so bad?
Why will Congress not change or amend the civil rights of mentally ill people under the Americans with Disabilities Act to properly house the mentally ill? Nurse Ratchet was right! Hollywood is wrong!
Why are the teachers teaching sex education to kids in grammar school?
Why is China permitted to spy on the United States in broad daylight?
Why are we buying oil and natural gas from Russia and financing the war in Ukraine. Are we not financing both sides of this war?