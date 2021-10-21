Recently, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law that by 2024, California would ban small engine use for ourselves or gardeners. Personally, I like to have a clean and manicured yard and a broom and a rake don’t always do the best job. Sometimes a hose down works. (Until he bans that.)
But here’s a novel idea: How about putting turnouts for GET buses? (This is by no means a dig on GET). They encourage mass transit, which works, but not for all. We have numerous areas throughout town where there is plenty of room for a GET bus turnout. However, the bus stops in the roadway, stopping traffic, and the stopped traffic must remain there until it’s safe to go around the bus or the bus continues on its route.
From my understanding, even if there is no rider at the bus stop, the driver must stop and remain there for a certain period of time. What about those emissions? Sure seems like an easy fix to me. Additionally, I think the roads department can paint roadway markings (center lines, right turn only lanes to name a few) all over town to limit emissions. How many of us have wanted to turn right but the car ahead of us is right in the middle of the road blocking your ability to turn right while they are waiting for traffic to clear to make their left turn? Think about simple solutions.
Add all this up and how much emissions have we eliminated? Enough for me to keep my blower!
— Kevin Flom, Bakersfield