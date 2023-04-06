While there is a lot of truth to the saying "nothing lasts forever," the story about the closing of the historic Onyx Store near the South Fork of the Kern River (April 2) is a reminder of the good of such places. Small businesses like this have been dissolved, diluted and replaced all over the country.
While big-city residents might not care about their fate, they should because of their elemental traits — goodwill, neighborliness and fair play. Perhaps these traits are best transmitted from one generation to the next in small communities and hamlets like Onyx. Ms. Honeycutt understood that.