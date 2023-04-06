While there is a lot of truth to the saying "nothing lasts forever," the story about the closing of the historic Onyx Store near the South Fork of the Kern River (April 2) is a reminder of the good of such places. Small businesses like this have been dissolved, diluted and replaced all over the country.

While big-city residents might not care about their fate, they should because of their elemental traits — goodwill, neighborliness and fair play. Perhaps these traits are best transmitted from one generation to the next in small communities and hamlets like Onyx. Ms. Honeycutt understood that.

Tags

Recommended for you