I've decided to respond to the letter published on Sept. 13 by "The Adjuster." I, too, am truly troubled about how the Uvalde shooter came to be. He had obvious mental health issues; his parents were also one notch below imbeciles in their public profile. Now, it is suggested we could also experience that type of event here. I think I would be more concerned about why his president is still allowing millions of deadly pills loaded with fentanyl to come across the border, which I am sure we will find to have killed more kids and stupid adults than any AR-15.
I also want to take issue with the comment about the passage of the so-called "assault weapons" ban of 1994. The false premise that this ban somehow affected the use of a firearm in a mass shooting wasn't because of the ban, because there were millions of previously bought AR-15s in gun safes and in pickups all over the country that didn't do anything to anybody. So that thought is bogus.