I have to comment on Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida government requiring that the schools teach slavery was beneficial for Blacks because it taught them skills.
Slavery is a crime against humanity. The only thing Blacks benefited from slavery was how to survive atrocities from their slave masters. What they should talk about is how slave owners would rape young slave girls so they could add more slaves and have more equity so they could borrow monies from the mortgage industry that was headquarters at Wall Street.