Listen closely to the Democrats in power. You will hear the following: everyone deserves an education, everyone deserves quality health care, everyone deserves a decent wage, everyone deserves a place to live. Those of us with common sense and relative intelligence have earned these things. Your quality of life, in large part, relates directly to your work ethic.
Since the government has been issuing $600 supplement unemployment checks, many workers have decided to stay home and stop looking for work. Why work when you make more money sitting at home playing video games. In addition, every once in a while you receive a fat stimulus check to spend. All this money due to an epidemic.
COVID-19 is not the great depression. Biden is using this situation to implement an agenda of socialist ideals. The result will be a massive tax increase to fuel social programs disguised as infrastructure. Very soon the cost of everything will skyrocket, and your money will run out.
Not everyone is born to go to college. Many of us chose to go to work and skip the expense and drudgery of an advanced education. When Biden is done with all the freebies, and government grinds to a halt, small business and major corporations will shut down and unemployment will skyrocket. Then we will truly rely on Grandpa Joe, just like Russia did. Don't forget to max out your credit cards while your at it.
— David DePaola, Bakersfield