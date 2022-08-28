I read with great dismay the situation with fish, turtles and other wildlife impacted by the reduced water at Truxtun Lake and the lakes at River Walk. Surely city officials could see this mess coming. They should have had a plan in place to deal with it. But no, let's wait until lots of people complain before they consider taking action.
So their response at this late date is to choose an environmental expert to "investigate potential mitigating options for the species at Truxtun Lakes and The Park at River Walk.” I'm guessing that by the time a plan is in place everything will be pretty much dead.