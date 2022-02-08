In conjunction with William Hatcher‘s article "The War on History" on Feb. 4, a friend posed this question: Teachers will tell the truth even though they risk the disfavor of certain politicians and lose their jobs; but what about the other teachers, those parents who are blinded by the misinformation from unscrupulous leaders and ultra-right organizations!
What can we do?
As responsible citizens we must be diligent, informed, involved. We cannot afford to be indifferent, the greatest ally to those who would divide us. And ultimately we must elect leaders who care about our country instead of themselves.
Our real history has been edited from our beginnings. Historians, mostly white men, reported on events that gloried whites and omitted those about people of color. But we have been evolving since into a more enlightened society. Must we now go backward?
We are blessed to live in a democratic country, unlike many around the globe. Suppression of ideas is the first step toward a totalitarian society where our freedoms disappear. And people.
— Ann Silver, Bakersfield