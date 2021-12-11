Regarding the Brik McDill (“Get serious about our water problem,” Dec. 6) rant about Kern County water: Any dialogue about water shortages in Kern County that includes domestic water is silly. Maybe in Los Angeles County or San Francisco County, but Kern County? LOL.
Domestic water use in Kern County last year was 5.8 billion gallons. Almonds took 325 billion gallons. Yes, that’s 325 billion gallons. Hey, I’m not judging, the people of Kern County have spoken, the billion-dollar industry of tree crops prevails. But, let’s don’t be silly. Every other day watering, etc., is just silly political tripe.
We’ve got an ocean along our western shore, unlimited water. San Diego has shown that a desalination plant actually works. Theirs cost $1 billion. Oh, here’s a better idea. Let’s build an $80 billion part of a worthless high speed rail. Maybe it will rain next year.
— Ken Sorenson, Bakersfield