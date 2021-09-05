I read the Community Voices piece by Randy Villegas and Nestor Chavez ("Valley legislators: Stand with immigrant communities," Sept. 2). It is heartbreaking how Chavez was separated from his young children due to the cruel practice of transferring people released from prison (or, in this case, even when he was showing up to probation appointments) to ICE detention.
Chavez’s children were separated from their dad for nearly three years! That is a very long time for a young child to be separated from parents and instead be subjected to foster care. Is this really who we are as a community and nation? I know Chavez, and he is a hardworking, dedicated father, who only wants to be a loving presence for his children. ICE has made that impossible. This unjust double punishment of ICE detention for people who have earned their freedom must stop now!
AB937 is a chance for legislators to show respect for all communities and shut down the jail/prison to immigration detention pipeline.
I implore Sen. Melissa Hurtado and Assemblyman Rudy Salas to stand for everyone in this community and abolish this unfair practice by voting yes on AB937. They need to stand up and represent all of their constituents, including immigrants like Chavez.
— Jeannie Parent, Bakersfield