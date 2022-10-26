Civil discourse is key to a functional democracy. Debating and talking through tough issues with those across your political aisle isn’t always easy, but it’s part of being an effective representative.
I am disgusted by Rudy Salas’ cowardly behavior displayed when he skipped out on debating Congressman David Valadao due to a “mean” TV ad.
If Salas can’t show up to debate due to a TV ad he doesn’t like, then how can we expect him to make the valley’s voice heard in Washington, D.C., when the political climate is more polarized than ever? We need a representative who has thick skin and can fight for us no matter what is thrown at them. Salas has displayed his true colors. He has skipped 450 votes in the state Assembly, skipped out on multiple debates, and he dodges tough questions anytime he is interviewed.
Congressman David Valadao has proven he will always show up to work. Although Salas backed out of the KGET-TV 17 debate, Congressman Valadao still attended and answered many tough questions. He has my vote.