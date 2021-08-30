To Californians who work for a living, are you better off now than you were two years ago? Is California better off?
Look out your window. What do you see? More homeless on our streets. And they’re not just homeless. Those are the dangerous criminals that Newsom has let out early.
Look out your window. What do you see? Help Wanted signs on every corner. Why? Because with your taxes, you’re paying people to stay home.
Look at your bank account. What do you see? Less, because of Newsom’s taxes, particularly his gas tax.
Newsom’s California — a state of crime and high taxes paying people to stay home. Enough is enough. Show Newsom the door. Vote YES to recall.
— Patrick Bowers, Bakersfield