I know the Letters to the Editor are mostly people's opinions, but sometimes writers make statements that are so lacking in accurate facts and/or the truth. And some offer suggestions on topics they have no idea about. One recent letter was from a writer regarding illegal fireworks.
The writer said that the "city and county blue suits" should begin using the taxpayer funded "shots fired system" to crack down on illegal fireworks. First, only Bakersfield Police Department has the "Shot Spotter" technology. The county does not. The shot spotter units are only deployed in certain high-crime areas of the city, not citywide. And these sophisticated devices are able to distinguish between the sounds of gunshots, fireworks, vehicle backfires and balloons popping. They only report gunshots.
I know the writer means well, but perhaps she should do her research before offering her "common sense approaches."
— Brad Roark, Bakersfield