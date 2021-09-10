The upcoming recall election serves to be a BIG pivotal moment in our state's history. It will be a major factor in the policies that shape the future of our state. What is most important is that we will hopefully be able to gauge the true impact of the liberal population versus the conservative population in California and just what direction our state will take in these traumatic times we are experiencing.
Each and every eligible and registered citizen has a duty in this election to speak out using their vote as their voice that will be heard by all. Do not ignore this election; make sure you are able to legally vote and cast your ballot without fail to be a part of the solution that everyone is looking for. No matter what your political affiliation is, be a part of the effort to shape our future with your vote.
— Jerry Poncetta, Bakersfield