Kudos to the Board of Supervisors for pulling the contract from Building Healthy Communities Kern which was intended to help educate the underserved in rural areas (“Kern supervisors reject nonprofit for million dollar COVID-19 contract over support for defunding police,” Oct. 20). The topics among other things was COVID-19 and getting useful information out to the people who might not otherwise not have the education to take care of themselves.
But alas, the BHCK inserted a "defund the police" message that had nothing to do with health for the rural communities. The underlying politics did not have the best interests for the people it proposed to serve. How dare they put this funding at risk because of their political views.
It only takes minutes after learning who the players are in this organization to understand the politics. BHCK only has itself to blame for the defunding. Shame on them.
— Beverly Hayden, Bakersfield