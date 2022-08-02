Regarding the Tastries Bakery lawsuit: This lawsuit should never have reached the level of attention/action that it has. I used to make decorated wedding and birthday cakes. I provided a service. How the customer chose to use my product was THEIR business, as is the situation in the Tastries Bakery case.
Cathy Miller is entitled to her personal/religious beliefs and preferences, but as a business, she shouldn't be allowed to use her beliefs to control who purchases her product nor how they use it.