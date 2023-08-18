Since last year, the governors of Texas, Arizona and Florida have used taxpayer funds to transport thousands of migrants from the Southwest border to other states. Governors Greg Abbott, R-Texas, and Doug Ducey, R-Arizona, have sent thousands of migrants to Washington, D.C., New York City and Chicago. Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Florida, sent dozens of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. This is unconscionable.
The problem is primarily twofold: First is our insatiable desire for highly addictive drugs that have created the brutal drug lords. All buyers and users of these illegal drugs are responsible for this problem. Second is our supporting dictators in Central and South America that overturned by force freely elected leaders. The United States encouraged this to support our business interests in these countries at the expense of local workers and farmers. The result was unemployment and poverty. Hence, people are fleeing to our country to avoid crime and poverty. Where else could they go?