I read what Ed Davis had to say about our state ("What happened to California?" Dec. 12), much of which he claims is a “fact."
Funny how the internet makes it easy to check facts, something Mr. Davis didn’t appear to use.
First off, he states California pays the homeless $47,000 per year, that’s why so many homeless are drawn to our state. The real fact is: That’s what people who work in the homeless field are paid on average, not the individuals themselves. A simple search is all it takes.
He blames the “environmental lobby” for forest fires and our lack of water storage. I thought PG&E took the hit for the fires and the reservoirs are pretty much empty (although we need to manage our water better).
The Americans with Disabilities Act didn’t give the mentally challenged the right to sign themselves out of institutions. Ronald Reagan signed the Lanterman-Petris-Short Act in 1967, all but ending the practice of institutionalizing patients against their will.
Right or wrong, the law has backfired, in my opinion.
I can only speak for myself, but pretty much everyone I know supports our police and deputies here in Kern County. In fact we want more of our protectors in blue.
There are a few things I can agree with: Why is the TRIP project taking so long, and the high- speed rail seems to be another endless project.
As far as Mr. Davis being “ the bottom of the social ladder,” I still think white men run the country. I don’t think he has ever been refused service or been asked to sit in the back of a restaurant or faced redlining when looking for a home because of the color of his skin. Or ever worried about being shot while driving black or brown.
All I can say to his facts is: Come on, man!
— Robert Paillet, Bakersfield