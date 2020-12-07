It’s almost impossible for a constituent who may differ from him to get a meaningful answer from Rep. Kevin McCarthy in response to a letter to his office.
A couple of weeks after the election, I wrote to Rep. McCarthy asking him that he urge President Trump to concede defeat to Vice President Biden.
McCarthy replies that he supports a peaceful transition of power and that our nation ought to respect the results of a free and fair election. Did I expect him to say he supported a coup against our government?
A meaningful answer would be, “I will call upon President Trump to concede defeat since the results are now decisive,” or “I don’t want to displease President so I’m not going to tell him something he doesn’t want to hear.”
For once I would like Kevin McCarthy to go on record with me as a constituent who has no special influence and tell me what stand he is taking — something more than that he supports America and our Constitution.
Andrew Honig, Bakersfield