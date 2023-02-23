I’ve read with great interest The Californian's articles about the Westside Parkway construction. I have no doubt that this project will bring a much-needed boost to Kern County’s economy, helping us become a major distribution hub in California. It will also, no doubt, ease the commute times for many of our citizens.
I do wish, though, that people could see what this construction has done to our neighborhoods. It has been devastating. I have seen children riding mini bikes through the construction sites (just snapped a photo today;) students and homeless people walking across sites filled with construction materials, graffiti 30 feet in the air and all over the sites where unused, tagged materials sit for months, sometimes even in the same spot as captured by Google maps months ago.