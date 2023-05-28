Stephen Moore suggested Texas follow Arizona's lead in school voucher programs. He touts the advantage of personal freedom on how to school your children. We've always had that choice, but what they want is to have government funded "private schools."
Unfortunately, this is just another part of our lives they can profit from. Think health care, HMOs getting rich on our health care or lack thereof. Does it ever make sense to add an element that takes from the budget for profit? This just leads to corruption. In Arizona, for instance, state representative and private school owner Eddie Farnsworth stands to profit more than a million from his vote. Can we say conflict of interest?