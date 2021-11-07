I must say, I was very impressed with the level of civility at the Nov. 1 Kern High School District board meeting. I was encouraged by the cooperation between the public, the trustees and the superintendency on the issues addressed.
But I believe there is one issue that many have forgotten about. Prior to the quarantine, Gov. Newsom signed into law SB 328. This little beauty, which shall be implemented for the 2022-23 school year, states, “The schoolday (sic) for high schools, including high schools operated as charter schools, shall begin no earlier than 8:30 a.m.” (The middle schools will start no earlier than 8 a.m.)
So here are some facts: (1) There will be no mandate even attempted for students to be vaccinated until after the FDA gets around to fully approving it somewhere around July next year, and our trustees pledged to fight it. (2) The district has and will present the current accommodations made for transgenders and their bathroom and locker room access that ensures safety and privacy for all students.
With these two issues set aside, our energy can now be spent trying to figure out how to transport 46,000 students to and from 19 comprehensive high schools and two career/technical facilities 90 minutes later than we do now. Each and every member of this community is going to be impacted by this dumb decision. We have just under 300 days to figure this out. Has the district even put together a committee yet?
— Lorraine Campbell, Bakersfield