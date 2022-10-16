The school year is now in full swing, with bustling classrooms and playgrounds buzzing with students. With 1 in 4 kids in Kern County facing hunger, we’re lucky to have at our disposal a powerful tool to make sure kids are nourished and ready to learn: School lunch provides the consistent nutrition kids need to learn, grow and achieve their dreams.
We know eating school lunch has a powerful impact on kids: Research shows that for many kids, the meals they eat at school are the most nutritionally balanced of the day. When students get regular, healthy meals they are less likely to be tired, are more attentive in class, and retain information better. They do better on tests, and can focus on their learning and on just being kids.