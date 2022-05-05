Reading drivel like the opinion piece "Put needs of community, county first" (April 27) serves to reinforce why I choose to be a conservative.
If the writer would only cite his source of information and show me in direct quotations where any state's voting laws specifically exclude, as he states, "Latinos, Blacks, Asians, gays, lesbians, transgenders, and college students" from voting, I may start giving more credibility to the continued liberal rants of misinformation.
Personally, I can sympathize with states attempting to identify just who is voting in national elections. Since non-citizens can vote in county and state elections, but not in national elections, the voter rolls can prove confusing, and need sorting out.
However, this column is called an opinion column, not a place for blatant falsehoods. The writer's piece comes across as just another case of "Say what you want, the truth be damned."
— Linda Banducci, Bakersfield