It would have been proper if my supervisor's office answered my voicemail and later email. So, here I am hoping all the Friends of the Libraries and other organizations care what is happening to our libraries.
The Kernville branch was closed a few years ago. Now Wofford Heights, along with the Bookmobile. That leaves Kern River Valley branch for the whole valley of nine communities, 36 miles spaced out around the lake.
Named KRV instead of Lake Isabella because if ever close the other two branches they have a library for the whole valley. Onyx alone is over 30 miles away.
Plus, no route bus running. Try to get Dial-a-Ride bus; you have to call the day that you need it (if you can get one). That’s another county problem.
I found this out while on the grand jury years ago.
Makes one wonder about the northeast branch!
When I was on the jury I had to go to the Board of Supervisors meetings every week to monitor them. The president of the Humane Society would be there and get up to speak for changes at animal control. Took some time but she got things done.
This is how something can happen for our libraries, which are more then just books; free use of computers, rent DVDs, getting information from places other then a computer, classes, lectures, programs.
When the Board last had lots of money to use in the 1980s, a big library for California City was built. Business section is smaller then Kernville’s (a town).
So, please people, get going and save our libraries instead of allowing the county to go backward, and end up with nothing for our kids and their future.
— Donna Malahni Jackson, Kernville