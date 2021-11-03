In 2003, the city of Bakersfield changed the name of Lakeview Avenue to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Tuesday it was announced that the county of Kern is renaming Cottonwood Road to South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Haley Street is a continuation of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard north from East California Avenue to Sumner Street. How about the city rename Haley Street to North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard?
It will save a lot of confusion when using your GPS map app to find an address.
— Brad Roark, Bakersfield