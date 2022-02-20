We should honor the decision of Remington to settle (give up) in the Sandy Hook litigation. This common-sense result hopefully will persuade Congress to repeal the current federal laws shielding gunmakers and sellers from liability for injuries/death to victims.
My sister-in-law was one of the volunteer grief counselors at Sandy Hook. She knows. Guns are inherently dangerous. All guns. They kill and maim every day. Manufacturers, sellers and owners should be required to carry liability insurance coverage.
Just like car owners.
— Pete Carton, Bakersfield