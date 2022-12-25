There is no doubt that a sanctuary means a place for a protection from outside influences lawful or unlawful. They are designed to be a sometimes discriminating force to offer a place where a certain race or group of people can be offered a form of protection. Why must we have these places of sanctuary that clearly discriminate under their present use, representing only a chosen few?
The Constitution has protection that guarantees the right of the people to have equal protection under its laws. Our present government both nationally and by states like California under Gov. Gavin Newsom has a duty to protect all its citizens, not a chosen few who are given sanctuary on an unequal basis. Sanctuary should only be given in a church-based mandate that offers sanctuary to all who seek it on moral issues. National or local government sanctuary should end and no longer be a means to discriminate according to race. God Bless America.