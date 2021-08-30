The difference between the withdrawal of Saigon and the evacuation Kabul is the military involvement. In Vietnam we had air support until the very end with about 60,000 to 70,000 troops just off shore. We had aircraft carriers mix in with troops and enough fire power to turn South Vietnam into a glass parking lot; bombs with nuclear tips and the Vietnamese knew it. The Russians made sure of that.
The president withdrew our air support (U.S. Air Base) in the middle of the night without telling the Afghanistan government or its military. The Afghanistan military was trained to use our air power to always eliminate superior troop size or fire power, something the U.S. Marines have been using for years. When the friendlies found out we were gone, the Afghans troop commanders told their troops to fold up their pray rugs and go home.
The blood bath is coming. We need to bring down the wrath of the almighty now and get all the Americans out now or face a bigger blood bath latter when the Taliban start taking hostages.
— Bill Dumont, Bakersfield