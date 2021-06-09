It's been a very sad 12 months for conservatives in Kern County. I just read in The Californian of the passing of "Lug nut Larry" from KNZR. His radio voice was excellent and his personal views were very close to my own. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, co-workers and fans throughout Kern County.
We also lost Rush and the presidency. One has to hope that strong and positive role models step forward to fill the void. The year 2024 is coming soon, and this country desperately needs leadership and patriotism in Washington, D.C. It is my belief that Donald Trump had his shot and was unable to close strong, opening the door to Grandpa Joe Biden and his band of socialists.
If this spending spree continues, inflation and a major economic downturn will once again shut down the economy and send investors running for the hills. Keep your fingers crossed, Kern County — it's going to be a bumpy ride.
— David DePaola, Bakersfield