China's President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are really flexing their muscles around the world.
China and Russia are taunting the United States military, both in the air and on the sea.
China is expanding its economic footprint in the U.S. and in the Caribbean.
President Putin's recent foe, and former friend, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was killed in an obvious assassination the other day.
And Russia and China are joining an alliance with other nations in the Middle East who are not friends of the United States.
And our president, Joe Biden, is stumbling around devastated Lahaina, Maui, telling a tale about almost losing his wife, Corvette and cat in a minor kitchen fire 15 years ago.
I bet Xi Ling and Putin are already plotting their next move.
— Brad Roark, Bakersfield