Regarding the letter “Follow the money on vaccines” (Oct. 18): From the outset, who can assert the reader’s assertions are nothing but more falsehoods making their way into print. I’m disappointed an editor would print the letter, without any substantiation, as it’s exaggerated conjecture and rumor. Checking facts, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cites two to four instances of severe allergic reactions per 1 million vaccinated — far less than what the reader implies is fact. Even a casual reader would agree every assertion in the letter is made without any evidence or a credible reference source. Clearly party affiliation is motivating the writer to cast doubt and suspicions where there is no real evidence of doubt or suspicions.
Taking point by point, beginning with “the unknown long-term effects to substantial number of deaths / illness is the result of being vaccinated.” Where is the collaborating medical journal entry which supports these assertions? Where is the evidence beyond partisan accusations flourishing on Facebook and Fox News? Which by the way, the big killjoy in this all, as Fox corporate mandates every employee behind the cameras wear masks and all Fox employees, including “on air” personalities Tucker Carson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham must be fully vaccinated or be fired. Facts not readily mentioned. Facts which undercut their heavy hitters’ “on air” campaign encouraging their audiences to surrender their job in a stand of anti-vaccination defiance? It’s just more hot air designed to persuade the persuadable to be foolish.
— Wade Eagleton, Bakersfield