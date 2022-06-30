In his Opinion column of June 27, Rich Lowry says that Donald Trump should not be indicted for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, whether guilty or not. His reasoning, if you can call it that, is purely political gobbledygook. Does he not believe in the rule of law our country was founded upon?
In our system, no one is supposed to be above the law, not even an ex-president. If enough evidence is uncovered by the Jan. 6 committee to warrant an indictment of Trump for sedition or other crimes, then he must be indicted like any other citizen. To put him above the law would give license to any future president to do the same. It would be a travesty of justice that undermines everything we tell the world we stand for.
We must demand the DOJ abide by the law, and not bow to the will of one man.
— Deborah Hand, Tehachapi