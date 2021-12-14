Chief Justice John Roberts says the Supreme Court risks losing its authority and making a mockery of the Constitution if it allows Texas to pass a law that blocks abortion after the onset of a heartbeat.
I disagree.
The Supreme Court undermines its authority when it stubbornly stands by a tragic ruling it never should have passed in the first place.
The Court loses its authority when it ignores 50 years of scientific advances in neonatology unavailable to the Court when it legalized such killings.
Since the Founding, the Supreme Court has made a number shameful decisions. Over time, it regained respect by correcting those decisions. Those reversals strengthened the Court’s prestige, not weakened it.
As for a mockery of the Constitution, the Court itself is most guilty of that travesty by denying the most basic right granted by God and guaranteed by the Constitution — the right to life itself — to the most vulnerable among us, the unborn.
— Don Clark, Arvin