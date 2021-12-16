After the most recent change in the abortion rights laws in Texas and the upcoming decision by the Supreme Court, we have been seeing letters from many community leaders expressing their opinions and invariably these opinions are from men.
Many of these men use a biblical precedent to justify their belief that "all life is precious" and "God wants us to protect the unborn." Having read the Old Testament, I can assure you, God has no qualms about killing anyone, even the unborn in their mothers wombs.
When Roe v. Wade was made the law of the land, it did not say that a pregnant woman/girl must have an abortion, it only said that services must be available if they wanted one. Now I have never been a 16-year-old girl who has missed her period and is filled with all kinds of fears about the future, but I have met a few. Some went to the clinic and some opted to have the child. The one thing they all had in common was that they had the freedom of a choice. The Texas law does away with any ability to choose and that is what the SCOTUS needs to decide.
As for myself and the other men with an opinion, I say, "If you don't believe in abortion, don't have one," and "if you don't have a uterus, shut up about what a woman does with hers."
— Alan Neumann, Bakersfield