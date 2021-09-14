I have to respond to the letter by Steve Clark regarding admiration for The Rebel white supremacist statue of a Rebel leader of the Northern Virginia rebel army. Robert E. Lee is no American hero; he is a traitor to America and humanity.
He had a opportunity to free his father-in-law’s slaves when he inherited them; he decided not to free them. Robert E. Lee is no patriot; he is a scoundrel who decided to take up arms against his country. I am a descendant of a Civil War veteran and I am happy that Robert E. Lee’s statue has come down from a public space.
— Bill Guerrero, Bakersfield