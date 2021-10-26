I will like to respond to Bob Smith's opinion on the Westside Parkway, Centennial Corridor, which is all part of Bill Thomas Roads Improvement Program for Bakersfield. These projects have been going on since 2006 and the projection for completion of these projects is spring of 2023 for basically eight miles of freeway and a couple of interchanges.
Billions of dollars have been spent, families displaced, home bulldozed down. The Kern Council of Governments claims that the projects are essential for the development of Kern County. These freeways, when they are completed, will be outdated and I believe will not decrease traffic in Bakersfield.
My concerns for Bakersfield is these projects are nothing more than a boondoggle, and we will suffer the effects of the waste of monies on these projects in the future. It took eight years for President Eisenhower to complete the whole national freeway system. I just hope that this TRIP project does not take another 15 years to complete.
— Bill Guerrero, Bakersfield