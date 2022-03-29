Your March 26 front page reminded me about some problems we are going to have in the near future. First, the widening of the bridge shown has been done for over a year, but the roadway has not, which creates a traffic problem.
Secondly, Caltrans has no plans scheduled for the Highway 58 connection to I-5 coming from the Westside Parkway, which is supposed to be finished this fall (ha-ha).
This is going to cause a problem with high truck traffic on the existing two-lane Stockdale Highway, which has a traffic signal at Heath Road and a roundabout at Enos Lane.
A reply from the Caltrans area office was it's TRIP's concern.
I believe that Kern Council of Governments should be advised of the near future disaster for the lack of planning being shown by the county and state.
Can you imagine the CHP trying to control the horrific traffic that is going to result?
Finally, how about an article about the current TRIP progress and deadlines. Remember, it's a reelection year.
— Robert Smith, Bakersfield