The GOP is in trouble, having hitched their future to a person who champions authoritarianism, a person who disdains democracy and attempted to engineer a coup. Increasingly Americans learn Trump sought the DOJ to intervene and "cancel" the 2020 election results in battleground states. Additionally Trump floated the notion of "leveraging" the Supreme Court to invalidate election results. This desperation was the lead-up and formed the groundwork to the Jan. 6 insurrection. The notion violence engineering a coup would return what fair election couldn't. A second term. A circumstance only a handful of GOP leaders have the backbone and integrity to admit.
In this vein of wrong thinking, prominent GOP leadership and FOX NEWS's Hannity continue to insist Trump's leadership was flawless. Doubling down on if Trump was reelected, the ransomware attacks targeting American institutions wouldn't have occurred. The hitch in this assertion is ignoring the Russians' hack, code name "SOLAR WIND," which occurred in the fourth year of Trump's presidency and which Trump totally ignored, establishing the groundwork for subsequent hacking of Colony Oil Pipeline and JBS Meat Packing.
Clearly, the predictable result of Trump dismissing U.S. intelligence and backing Putin in Helsinki. In effect, bedding down with lies and backing murder. Its undeniable, Trump has continually turned his back on American values. Stood with authoritarianism. Leading the GOP into wrong footing, wrong thinking and wrong answers.
— Wade Eagleton, Bakersfield