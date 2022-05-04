Associated Press journalist Drew Costly’s scientifically solid and non-politicized article about the impact of climate change on newly emerging infections and the geographic spread of old ones, should trigger recognition of the local form of this phenomenon: increased valley fever.
Climate change creates perfect conditions for growth and dissemination of coccidioides immitis, as outlined in the LA Times on April 4. Viruses and other microorganisms ignore borders. The numerous, currently available solutions to climate change will languish unused unless the citizens who are alarmed about global warming become activists and send the clear message to political leaders that they have no future unless they enact carbon pricing legislation, aggressively pursue 100 percent clean energy, and get ambitious in creating a climate-wise and livable world. Malaria is creeping north. My son had malaria in the Peace Corps in Guinea, Africa — believe me, you do not want malaria.
