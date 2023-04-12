Once again the news abounds with concerns from abortion advocates over limiting access in obtaining the abortion pill. One commentator mentioned a law just passed by Idaho that would prohibit a minor from being transported across the state to obtain an abortion without parental consent. His concern seemed to be more of an issue of a travel ban than taking a minor across the state line.
In an article dated April 9, one Texas resident was quoted as saying “as a person who’s had multiple medication abortions, we know that the medication itself is safe and effective.” Safe for whom? Certainly not the unborn baby and for the women who have died from complications of taking the abortion pill.