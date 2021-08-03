I am 12 years old, and during the pandemic I have had anxiety about catching COVID-19. Both of my parents are doctors who worked with people infected with COVID-19. Plus, I went to in-person school in March, when vaccines weren’t available for my age group. My parents, grandmother, and 17-year-old brother were all vaccinated at that time. I knew that if a coronavirus vaccine was approved for 12-year-olds, I would want to get it.
I got my vaccine the day after it was approved for people 12-15. I would be lying if I said that I wasn’t nervous. The shot itself, both times, didn't hurt any more than a flu shot. I did have a sore arm for around three days both times.
In the U.S., we are so lucky, because we have vaccines available. Getting the vaccine will protect you and others. Especially right now, with the extremely transmissible Delta variant raging its way across the world. The Pfizer coronavirus vaccine has been authorized by the CDC and the FDA. Getting vaccinated is safe, and the key to ending this terrible pandemic. I believe that right now is a crucial time to get vaccinated.
— Ina Trang, Bakersfield