I am a proud lifelong resident of Bakersfield and have read The Californian since the Fritz boys were in diapers. I am writing to object to the bias of the recent letters to the editor regarding Rep. Kevin McCarthy. First, let's get something straight. If you are in media or an elected representative in government (Democrat or Republican) and your "lips are moving, you are lying."
In today's society, there is no such thing as the truth. The rhetoric is beyond out of control. Our First Amendment rights are being extinguished on a daily basis. I recognize your right to express your opinion, but I don't have to accept it.
Second, your paper is local and I object to you publishing letters from anyone outside the county of Kern. I don't care what they have to say. As the Bible orders us in Leviticus 19:11: "Do not steal. Do not lie. Do not deceive one another." If we want to restore our society, this is a good place to start.
— Gary Crabtree, Bakersfield