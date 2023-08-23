Thank you for validating my dream to honor, resurrect and celebrate our Bakersfield Sound legacy. But I respectfully disagree with Robert Tafoya on where we should encourage these music venues to locate. We would not have a chance of making this idea a success on 18th and 19th streets! As he mentions, housing is available on adjacent streets.
What I have in mind is something more conducive to honky-tonk — more like Beale Street in Memphis with music coming at you from all directions ‘till the wee hours. I suspect Bakersfield residents in those lovely, new and modern three- and four-story apartments on 16th and 17th and soon 20th streets would quickly put a damper on these festivities.