Methinks they doth protest too much. It wouldn't surprise me if Donald Trump was actually robbed of his second term presidency. I think most of the Republicans in leadership positions hated him as much as the Democratic leadership did. They stood by, doing nothing to support him during his first term, while the Democrats threw everything they had at him.
He not only weathered that storm, but accomplished milestone after milestone while constantly defending himself from his political enemies. He made it possible for many businesses to reestablish themselves in the United States again by greatly reducing unnecessary regulations. Donald Trump made many members of the United Nations stop coasting on the American dollar. Trump raised tariffs on goods sold to China to try to even the trade deficit with them.
During Trump's presidency, individual income was up, unemployment was down, interest rates were down, and inflation was down. The United States of America was finally energy independent. He was responsible for filling three Supreme Court vacancies with true conservative, common-sense jurists.
So what shape is this country in now? As President Reagan once asked, "Are we better off now than we were when the Democrats first took over? In light of events taking place today — rampant crime, inflation, including sky-high gas prices, chaos in our streets, America seen as weak by evil foreign leaders — isn't it time for a change back to common-sense government? There are enough sensible citizens to make this happen.
— Bill Patton, Bakersfield