Most of the people dying from COVID have not been vaccinated. It is terribly unfair to the doctors, nurses, staff and cleaning crews, to be put in danger by those unvaccinated COVID patients, who fully expect treatment and who will get full treatment. You may have a mild case of the virus or have asymptomatic symptoms and unknowingly pass it on to others.
I was vaccinated to protect me. And you. Can you return the favor? If all of us are vaccinated, we can wipe out this virus just as we did polio and smallpox. You know that old saying — a wise man sometimes changes his mind. Don’t allow others to think for you. Just use your common sense.
— Ann Silver, Bakersfield