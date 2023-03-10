As I read about the retrial of ex-Kern County Sheriff's Deputy David Rogers, I can’t help but think of the resounding ignorance it takes to prosecute a 70-something year old man in an attempt to have said man sentenced to the death penalty, in a state without said penalty.

How flawed the opinion of the Kern County prosecutor's office must be to not realize the citizens of Kern County can recall the whining said prosecutors office does every time new budgets are debated.

