As I read about the retrial of ex-Kern County Sheriff's Deputy David Rogers, I can’t help but think of the resounding ignorance it takes to prosecute a 70-something year old man in an attempt to have said man sentenced to the death penalty, in a state without said penalty.
How flawed the opinion of the Kern County prosecutor's office must be to not realize the citizens of Kern County can recall the whining said prosecutors office does every time new budgets are debated.
How arrogant do the people in charge at the DA’s office have to be to not realize that the next time they appear in front of the Kern County Board of Supervisors demanding more money while claiming they can not do their job effectively without more funds, people like me will be there reminding everyone of the time the DA’s office used resources to seek out a punishment that will never ever be carried out. All in an effort to grab some headlines and trick local citizens into believing they are on the side of justice and safety.
For as long as I can remember the county DA’s office has been a great place for people seeking out examples of the “swamp.”
To find one. Give me a break.
— Vince Connelly, Bakersfield